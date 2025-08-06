Fenerbahçe fall to Feyenoord in Champions League Qualifier

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round have come to an end, marking an intense start to this critical phase of the competition, News.Az reports.

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe traveled to the Netherlands to face Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the round.

The match, played at Feyenoord's home ground in Rotterdam, witnessed high-tempo football from both sides. Despite a determined effort by the visitors, Fenerbahçe ultimately fell short. The encounter ended with a 2-1 victory for Feyenoord, giving the Dutch side a narrow advantage heading into the second leg in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe’s lone goal was not enough to overturn the home team’s performance, as Feyenoord capitalized on their chances and maintained composure under pressure.

The return leg is expected to be a fiercely contested battle, with Fenerbahçe aiming to overturn the deficit in front of their home supporters and secure a place in the playoff round of Europe's most prestigious club competition.

The second leg will be decisive for both clubs as they seek to edge closer to the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage.

