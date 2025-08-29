Fenerbahce sack head coach Jose Mourinho

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish giant Fenerbahce have sacked head coach Jose Mourinho.

The Istanbul-based club released a statement confirming the departure of the Portuguese manager, who had taken charge with high expectations earlier this year, News.Az reports.

Jose Mourinho, 62, has left Fenerbahce just a day after the Istanbul club’s Champions League exit to Benfica.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham manager joined Fenerbahce in the summer of 2024, six months after being dismissed by Roma. He led the team to a runner-up finish last season but failed to secure any trophies, exiting the Turkish Cup in the quarter-finals and the Europa League in the round of 16.

Fenerbahce lost 1-0 to Benfica in the decisive second leg of the Champions League play-off, following a 0-0 draw in Istanbul last week.

