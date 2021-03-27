Festival of puppet theaters kicks off in Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh

Festival of puppet theaters kicks off in Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A spring festival of puppet theatres kicked off in the Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh.

The festival will take place from March 27 to April 18. The Workshop of Images theatre will present "Aladdin's Magic Lamp", "Alice in Wonderland", "The Tale of the Goose", "Under the Scarlet Sails" performances to the guests.

Custom-made dolls and carefully designed decorations are part of the shows. The performances can be visited by children of all ages.

(c) Vestnik Kavkaza

News.Az

News.Az