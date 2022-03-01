Yandex metrika counter

FIA Formula One cancels 2022 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi

  • Sports
  • Share
FIA Formula One cancels 2022 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi

The executive management of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Formula One announced its decision to cancel the 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi, the press office of F1 said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports. 

The 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi was scheduled for September 23-25.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      