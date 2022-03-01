FIA Formula One cancels 2022 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi
- 01 Mar 2022 07:48
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171023
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/fia-formula-one-cancels-2022-russia-grand-prix-in-sochi Copied
The executive management of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Formula One announced its decision to cancel the 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi, the press office of F1 said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.
The 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi was scheduled for September 23-25.