Fifth major bird flu outbreak confirmed in Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veterinarians have confirmed the emergence of the fifth major outbreak of bird flu this year in the Czech Republic.

The ČTK news agency reported this, citing the republic's Minister of Agriculture, Marek Vyborny.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus has been detected on a poultry farm in the town of Blatná in the southern Czech Republic. Approximately 2,500 domestic ducks housed there are subject to culling.

It is noted that this farm had previously encountered a similar problem. In 2017, approximately 27,000 ducks were culled and nearly 60,000 eggs were destroyed due to bird flu.

In 2025, bird flu was detected on five large Czech poultry farms. Veterinarians identified four major outbreaks this week. A total of over 70,000 poultry were culled and are scheduled for destruction.

News.Az