FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku

The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, featuring the prestigious AGF Trophy, kicked off today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

A total of 63 athletes representing seven countries will set for title showdown in the tournament, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The first day of the competition will feature the Balance exercise in Women’s Pair and Men’s and Women’s Groups, while the Men’s and Mixed Pairs will show Dynamic routines.

The World Cup will run until June 15.

The Baku World Cup is the third of five stops in the 2025 FIG World Cup series and represents another building block toward August’s World Games in Chengdu (CHN). This field in particular sets up intriguing head-to-heads in almost every category.

