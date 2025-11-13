Fighter jet crash in Russia's Karelia kills two pilots
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed on Thursday evening during a routine training flight in the Karelia region, which borders Finland, resulting in the deaths of both pilots on board, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed.
The crash is the latest in a growing number of non-combat aviation accidents involving Russian military aircraft in recent months, News.Az reports citing foreign media, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, the incident occurred at around 7 pm (Moscow time). The ministry said the aircraft went down in an uninhabited area and was not carrying any ammunition at the time.
"Today, at around 7.00 pm Moscow time, a Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Karelia while performing a scheduled training flight. The aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area. The flight was performed without ammunition. The crew of the aircraft was killed," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency TASS.