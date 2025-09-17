Fiji opens new embassy in Jerusalem

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fiji became the seventh country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, with leaders from Israel and Fiji wearing traditional Fijian garlands at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar celebrated alongside Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Sa’ar’s office said in a statement, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“A new embassy in Jerusalem, our eternal capital!” Sa’ar cheered in the statement.

The event was a rare diplomatic bright spot for Israel at a time when allies are issuing increasingly harsh criticism of Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war and threatening sanctions. Fiji was one of a dozen countries to abstain from a United Nations vote that overwhelmingly endorsed the creation of a Palestinian state, and on Wednesday, Rabuka paid tribute to his country’s relationship with Israel.

“I’d like to acknowledge the special bond and the enduring friendship and relationship that has existed between Fiji and the State of Israel,” Rabuka said following the inauguration at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry’s office in the presence of Sa’ar.

Fiji is the seventh country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, joining the US, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay. Argentina has also announced plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem next year.

Rabuka, Sa’ar and Netanyahu posed for a photo, with Netanyahu and Rabuka sporting salusalu — traditional Fijian garlands.

Ahead of the ceremony, Netanyahu hosted Rabuka in his office, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Rabuka, who is also the foreign minister, in turn invited Netanyahu to visit the South Pacific archipelago, the statement added.

