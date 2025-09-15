Rubio meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem - VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visit the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, on September 14, 2025 — Nathan Howard

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday morning, ahead of planned discussions with other senior Israeli officials.

Rubio is expected to meet separately with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and additional senior leaders, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Sunday, Rubio visited the Western Wall in the Old City with Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, offering prayers for the safety of hostages and a special prayer honoring U.S. President Donald Trump, described by Netanyahu as “a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

“Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal,” Rubio said. He emphasized that his visit focuses on securing the return of hostages, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas.

According to Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Rubio will reaffirm America’s commitment to Israeli security and discuss countering anti-Israel actions, including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism.

This marks Rubio’s second trip to Israel this year, following a visit in February during a multi-country Middle East tour.

News.Az