Final day of 10th Global Baku Forum kicks off

The third and final day of X Global Baku Forum has kicked off, News.Az reports.

Today's panel discussions include the following topics:

"Western Balkans in the EU Context";

"The Search for Peace, Stability and Development in the Middle East and Beyond";

"Geo-strategic Importance of Africa: Opportunities and Challenges";

"Youth Speaks, We Listen."

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.

News.Az