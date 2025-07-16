Finland bans Russians, Belarusians from buying property over national security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland has officially banned citizens of Russia and Belarus from purchasing real estate within its territory, citing escalating security threats from its eastern neighbor. The law, which took effect on July 15, marks a significant tightening of Finland’s national defense policies in response to regional tensions.

The move was confirmed by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen in a post on X (formerly Twitter), who called the measure a necessary step to counter foreign influence, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

“I am extremely pleased that this law has finally been enacted and comes into effect today,” Hakkanen wrote. “It is about strengthening Finland’s security and preparing for all means of influence.”

Originally passed by Finland’s parliament in April, the legislation empowers the Ministry of Defense to prevent property transactions by nationals from countries deemed potential security threats. Russia and Belarus have now been officially designated as such through a government resolution.

Before the law’s implementation, Finnish authorities could only block real estate purchases by Russian citizens on a case-by-case basis if there was a proven national security risk. The new law replaces that system with a blanket prohibition, streamlining the process and closing legal loopholes.

The legislation is the latest in a series of defensive steps taken by Finland following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In recent years, Finland has closed its long border with Russia over concerns about “hybrid operations” allegedly involving the forced movement of asylum seekers. The country has also withdrawn from the international anti-landmine treaty, again citing growing security threats from Moscow.

The property ban signals Finland’s continued alignment with broader Western efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus economically and diplomatically. It also reflects growing anxiety across Europe about foreign ownership of strategic land and infrastructure, particularly in border regions.

Russian authorities have not yet responded to the Finnish government’s decision.

News.Az