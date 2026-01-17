Finland greenlights €98 million defense aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland will send its 31st defense aid package to Ukraine, a decision approved by the President on January 16 based on a proposal from the government, according to Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

The Ministry of Defense put the value of the new package at about €98 million. In total, Finland has provided €3.1 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Häkkänen said the package was assembled on an accelerated timeline to meet the most critical needs. He added that a 2026 procurement program to support Ukraine, in cooperation with Finland’s defense industry, is proceeding as planned.

For security reasons, officials are not disclosing the exact contents of the aid, or the delivery methods and timelines. The package was calibrated to reflect both Ukraine’s needs and the resources of the Finnish Defense Forces.

Earlier, media reported that Finland has classified information related to arms exports. Israel is among the countries that requested confidentiality, but journalists say most secret weapons deliveries are headed to Ukraine.

