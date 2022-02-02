Finland to fully remove COVID curbs from March

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced on Wednesday the government plans to entirely lift coronavirus-related restriction measures starting from March, News.Az reports citing Teletrader.

Marin noted that restaurants will be allowed to work until midnight from February 14, as part of the agenda to ease curbs throughout the month. However, restrictions have to stay in place for two more weeks "simply because Finland is epidemiologically around two weeks behind other countries," Marin added.

The Finnish government also plans to scrap COVID-19 passports, she concluded.

News.Az