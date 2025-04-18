Finnair flight makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Finnair Airbus A350, en route from Bangkok to Helsinki, made an emergency landing at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Friday.

The captain of the Finnair flight requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku due to a sudden health emergency involving one of the passengers, News.Az reports, citing the airport's press service.

The aircraft successfully landed at 12:06 local time, and the airport's emergency medical services were immediately dispatched. The passenger received first aid on-site before being transported to a medical facility in the capital after a thorough evaluation.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which prioritizes passenger and crew safety, ensures constant readiness through regular operational drills and safety simulations for emergency situations.

