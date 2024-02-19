Finnish President addresses letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö has addressed a letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend to you my sincere congratulations along with my best wishes for every success in your high office.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

News.Az