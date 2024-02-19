Yandex metrika counter

Finnish President addresses letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani counterpart

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö has addressed a letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend to you my sincere congratulations along with my best wishes for every success in your high office.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.


