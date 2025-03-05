Fire at Baku oil refinery extinguished – VIDEO/UPDATED

Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Baku. Photo: Bizim.Media

The fire that erupted at an oil refinery in Baku on Wednesday morning has been extinguished.

“Forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations managed to fully control the blaze at an oil refinery in Nizami district, Baku, preventing it from spreading to a larger area,” the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

News.Az