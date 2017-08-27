Fire at military unit of Defense Ministry localized and prevented from spreading

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Office of the Prosecutor General have issued a second joint statement.

"As a result of immediate measures taken under instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, at about 17.00 the fire was localized and prevented from spreading to other places, the blasts were prevented from spreading," the statement says, according to APA.



The efforts are now ongoing at the site to find and neutralize fragments and unexploded ordnance scattered over the area, according to the statement.



"Five servicemen who received minor injuries as a result of the incident were discharged from Siyazan District Treatment and Diagnostics Center after receiving necessary treatment. Another person is still under medical examination at the hospital. There have not been any severe injuries or casualties in the incident," the statement says.



Efforts continue under instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to temporarily evacuate people to safer places and provide them with basic supplies, the statement says.

News.Az

