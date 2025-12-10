Fire breaks out at Bayangol Shopping Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire broke out at the Bayangol Shopping Center in Ulan-Ude, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, authorities reported on December 10.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS) of Buryatia, about 50 people evacuated themselves from the building, while five required medical assistance. The announcement was shared via the MAX messaging platform, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Recent months have seen similar evacuation incidents at shopping centers in other regions. For example, in November, visitors were evacuated from the Mega Shopping Center in Yekaterinburg after a fire alarm, which later turned out to be false.

Emergency services are handling the situation as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

News.Az