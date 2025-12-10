Plane crashes onto car during Florida highway landing - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small plane made a dramatic emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, on Monday, ultimately crashing into a car during rush hour.

Video footage shows the plane descending rapidly, sparks flying as it slid along the highway, and coming to an abrupt stop against the guardrail, directly on top of a vehicle.

Jim and Peter Coffey, a father and son, witnessed the incident from their car. “Out of nowhere, that plane came down, and it was shock, yeah, total shock,” Jim said.

The pilot and passenger were unharmed.



The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.



The car hit by the plane carried a 57-year-old woman, who was inside at the time of the crash.

"We saw it coming, and everyone on the opposite side of the road saw it coming, but, you know, she did not see it coming," Peter said.

According to fire rescue crews, the woman only suffered minor injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane departed Merritt Island, Florida, on an instructional flight and following a loss of power in both engines, the pilot made a forced landing. The two 27-year-old men on board were not hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The investigation remains ongoing.

