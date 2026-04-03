Yale links Gazprom, Rosneft to Ukraine child camps

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A new report from Yale University has linked major Russian energy companies to the alleged transfer of Ukrainian children to camps during the war, prompting calls from U.S. lawmakers to reimpose sanctions.

The findings, published by Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab, claim that Gazprom and Rosneft were involved in supporting facilities where children from Ukraine were taken between 2022 and 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, more than 2,000 Ukrainian children were transported to camps in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, with support allegedly coming from corporate-linked structures, including trade unions.

The research cites public records, social media data, and corporate information to support its conclusions, though the findings have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Some of the camps reportedly provided pro-Russian education and activities, raising concerns about indoctrination.

Gazprom said it owns health resorts where Russian children spend holidays, without directly addressing the allegations.

Rosneft denied any involvement, stating that its trade union operates independently and that there is no evidence the company directed or participated in any unlawful activity.

Russia has consistently rejected claims that it forcibly deported Ukrainian children, saying evacuations were conducted for humanitarian reasons.

Following the report, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers called for sanctions on Gazprom and Rosneft to be reinstated.

The appeal comes after Washington temporarily eased restrictions on Russian oil exports amid rising global energy prices linked to tensions involving Iran.

Lawmakers argued that the allegations raise serious concerns and warrant renewed economic pressure on Russia’s energy sector.

Under international law, the forced transfer of children from occupied territories is considered a war crime.

The International Criminal Court has previously issued arrest warrants related to alleged deportations of Ukrainian children during the conflict.

Moscow has rejected these accusations, calling them unfounded.

The Yale report adds to growing international scrutiny over the treatment of Ukrainian children during the war, as investigations and legal proceedings continue at multiple levels.

News.Az