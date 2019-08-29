Fire breaks out in mountainous area of Aghsu, helicopters involved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire has broken out in the mountainous area of Aghsu district, APA reports.

According to the information, the fire occurred in the high mountainous area of Kalaghayli village of the district. A helicopter of the Aviation Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, vehicles and live force of the State Fire Protection Service have been involved in the extinguishing the fire.

Currently, taking measures for extinguishing the fire is underway.

News.Az

News.Az