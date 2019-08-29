Yandex metrika counter

Fire breaks out in mountainous area of Aghsu, helicopters involved

  • Society
  • Share
Fire breaks out in mountainous area of Aghsu, helicopters involved

Fire has broken out in the mountainous area of Aghsu district, APA reports.

According to the information, the fire occurred in the high mountainous area of Kalaghayli village of the district. A helicopter of the Aviation Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, vehicles and live force of the State Fire Protection Service have been involved in the extinguishing the fire.

Currently, taking measures for extinguishing the fire is underway.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      