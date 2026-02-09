Fire erupts in Baku - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire has broken out in a structure in the Zira settlement of Baku’s Khazar district.

Information about the fire was received through the “112” emergency hotline. Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Thanks to the quick response of firefighters, the blaze, which started in a wooden gazebo structure, was quickly contained. Emergency crews prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby private residential house.

As a result of the incident, the 10-square-meter gazebo was damaged by fire. In addition, about 10 square meters of combustible roof structures of the nearby residential house were burned.

The residential house itself was successfully protected from the fire. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

