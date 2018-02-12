Yandex metrika counter

Fire kills Azerbaijani family in Russia

A fire broken out in Orenburg city of Russia has killed Azerbaijani family, head of the local Azerbaijani diaspora Yashar Masimov told APA's Russian bureau.

The fire took place at 13:54 local time on February 12 in the apartment at the address: Orenburg, Salmyshskaya str., 58/1.

As a result of the fire, 4 people including two children were killed, 5 people injured. At present, the names of the two dead are known: Namik Guliyev and his young daughter Leila Guliyeva.

News.Az


