Fire train arrives in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district to fight wildfires

Wildfires are being put out in Azerbaijan's northern and north-western regions, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Fires are being extinguished in Gabala, Shabran and Khacmaz districts. In order to ensure the effectiveness of these measures, a fire train arrived in Khachmaz.

Fire extinguishing operations are carried out in areas with difficult mountainous terrain and areas near settlements. Hot and windy weather prevents these operations.

Currently, employees and special equipment of the State Fire Protection Service, the northern and North-Western regional centers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Civil Defense troops and Special Risk Rescue Service, amphibious aircraft 'BE 200 ÇS' and 2 helicopters of the aviation detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as employees of the forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azersu JSC, local executive authorities and local residents, are involved in putting out the fires.

Firefighters battle to bring the fire under control.

