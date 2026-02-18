Firecracker store blast kills 12 in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve people were killed after a firecracker store exploded and caught fire in China’s Hubei province.

The explosion happened at a retail shop in the city of Xiangyang, where the blast and resulting fire burned about 50 square metres of the premises. Authorities said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Accidents involving fireworks and firecrackers are not uncommon in China, especially during the Lunar New Year period when their use increases significantly.

While some cities have introduced restrictions or bans due to safety and air pollution concerns, firecrackers remain an important cultural tradition during celebrations.

