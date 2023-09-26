Firefighters of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergencies put out the fire at the gas station in Khankendi

As it was reported earlier, the explosion followed by fire occurred at the filling station near Azerbaijan’s city of Khankendi on September 25, News.az reports.

To extinguish ongoing fire, 15 special fire-fighting vehicles of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan with fire brigades have been dispatched to the city of Khankendi through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road.

Azerbaijani firefighters took necessary measures to prevent the fire.

As a result of the measures taken, the fire has already been extinguished.

News.Az