First Azerbaijan-Ukraine Youth Forum kicks off in Kiev

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Youth kicked off in Kiev on Oct. 25. The forum is organized by the Azerbaijani-Slavic Youth Association with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The two-day forum opened after the national anthems of the countries were played.

Delivering a keynote remark at the event, the vice rector of the Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design Vitaly Chaban, spoke about the relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He praised the role of youth in terms of developing bilateral ties.

Sabuhi Abbasaov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Slavic Youth Association, addressed the forum and gave detailed information about the project.

“The project on holding a forum aims to build coordination of youth working in local NGOs and media outlets with Ukrainian youth, convey the truth about Azerbaijan to Ukrainian society, ensure youth’s integration into the international community and promote Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in Ukraine,” he said.

Abbasov expressed gratitude to the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora for joining the project as a partner.

“I also express my gratitude to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Information Center and some diaspora organizations in Ukraine for their special attention to us in Kiev,” he added.

Abbasov noted that the Azerbaijani-Slavic Youth Association also intends to organize such forums in other Slavic countries.

Then, Samir Allahverdiyev, an employee of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine, made a speech at the forum. He noted that Ukraine is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan, and bilateral ties are rapidly developing.

Addressing the event, Rahim Rahimov, a representative of the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation, informed the participants about the history and the activity of the organization he represents. He also conveyed to the participants the congratulatory message by Farid Javarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation.

Later on, Lesyuta Natalia, head of the Student Youth Organization at the Kyiv National University of Technologies and Design, spoke about the youth policy and projects carried out in Ukraine.

The first day of the forum wrapped up after a certificate-award ceremony and “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” flashmob held in the Ukrainian language.

