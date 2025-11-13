First China-Africa joint medical center agreement signed in Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing and unveiling ceremony for the first China-Africa Joint Medical Center agreement was held on Wednesday at the Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital in Conakry.

The agreement was signed by Shen Hongbing, deputy head of the National Health Commission and head of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China, and Guinean Minister of Health and Public Hygiene Oumar Diouhe Bah, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The agreement aims to meet Guinea's public health needs through the joint establishment of the new medical center by leading medical institutions in Beijing and the Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital.

Through technology transfer, talent training, standard-setting, quality control, research collaboration and industrial development, the initiative seeks to develop the hospital into a regional center in West Africa for precision diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, minimally invasive surgery, and AI-assisted medical care.

Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah expressed gratitude to the Chinese medical teams that have assisted Guinea over the years, voicing hope to draw on China's medical expertise to train a new generation of Guinean cardiologists, neurologists and surgeons to build an independent and sustainable healthcare system for the country.

"Today's agreement opens a new chapter in our cooperation," he stated. "We will work together to enhance professional expertise and introduce advanced medical technologies."

The Chinese medical team in Guinea has a history of 57 years since the first batch of 36 medical experts from Beijing arrived in 1968.

News.Az