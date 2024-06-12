First-ever multimodal cargo delivered from Pakistan to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first-ever multimodal cargo was delivered from Pakistan to Azerbaijan.

The cargo convoy, which departed from Pakistan’s Karachi, was delivered to the port of Baku passing through Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and the port of Aktau in Kazakhstan, News.Az informs citing Report.The process carried out by one of the shipping companies operating in Pakistan was quite smooth. Both the customers and people involved in the transportation agreed on the efficiency of the route.

News.Az