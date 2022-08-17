First exercise of “Sniper Frontier” int’l contest fulfilled: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first exercise of the initial stage of the “Sniper Frontier” contest, held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in the Yazd city of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was fulfilled according to the plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

All safety rules were strictly followed during the shooting.

Azerbaijani snipers skillfully fulfilled an exercise on shooting at three targets, located at a distance of 300-600 meters, in a definite time.

News.Az