First five kids under 12 vaccinated in Italy

First five kids under 12 vaccinated in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first five young children were vaccinated in Italy as a jab rollout for 5-to 11-year-olds started Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The five are aged between six and nine, Lazio health councilor Alessio D'Amato said after the vaccinations at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital.

"I'm very satisfied. Our staff dressed up as clowns to turn this moment into a party."

D'Amato said 1,000 children would be vaccinated in Lazio alone on Wednesday.

So-called 'Long COVID' presents in 7% of children's cases of the coronavirus, Higher Health Council (CSS) President Franco Locatelli said Wednesday.

"Some 7% of children can develop prolonged symptoms of Long Covid," he told a press conference on the new vaccine rollout for children in Italy.

News.Az

News.Az