WNBA players face tough trade-offs in new CBA proposal

The WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association recently agreed to a 40-day extension of the current collective bargaining agreement, pushing the deadline for a new deal to January 9, 2026. The players’ union issued a statement expecting “substantive movement” from the league during this period, and the league has indeed returned with a proposal that significantly boosts player salaries.

The new offer includes max contracts with a $1 million base salary, the possibility of multiple max players per team, an average salary exceeding $500,000, and a minimum salary set above $225,000. The salary cap would jump from $1.5 million to $5 million, with future growth tied to revenue increases. These improvements mark a dramatic rise from the current maximum salary of $214,466 and the veteran minimum of $78,831, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

However, the proposal also introduces major structural changes, including a longer season, an earlier start date, and the elimination of player housing subsidies. These adjustments could significantly affect rookies, fringe players, and the league’s relationship with the NCAA, FIBA, and various overseas leagues.

A key point of concern is the proposed shift of training camps to mid-March, right in the middle of the NCAA Tournament. Historically, WNBA training camps begin in late April after the college season concludes. Moving the schedule forward creates several issues: the draft would no longer fit naturally into the calendar, rookies could be forced to choose between finishing their collegiate careers or joining training camp, and teams might have little incentive to keep roster spots open for players who cannot report in time.

Such a shift could also be interpreted as a move to disrupt rival leagues. Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited, both of which operate from January through early March, would face scheduling conflicts. The league’s biggest potential competitor, Project B, set to launch in 2026 with major financial backing and seven-figure contracts for star players, would also be affected. WNBA players have voiced frustration, arguing that the earlier schedule is intended to squeeze out alternative playing opportunities rather than support player interests.

Another controversial aspect of the proposal is the removal of housing benefits, which currently offer either team-provided housing or stipends ranging from $1,177 to $2,647 per month, depending on the market. Losing these benefits would cost players an estimated $8,000 to $18,000 per season—an amount negligible for star players but substantial for those on minimum or short-term contracts. Players signing hardship deals, who often rely on temporary team housing, would be among the hardest hit.

The wide gap in how these changes would impact top earners versus players fighting to remain in the league raises significant concerns. While a star player like Breanna Stewart could see her salary increase from around $220,000 to more than $1 million, others could lose a meaningful percentage of their income once housing costs are factored in.

Given the proposal’s logistical issues—compromising the draft, destabilizing rookie development, weakening ties with other leagues, and reducing benefits—it is difficult to imagine the players accepting these terms in full. This has led many to speculate that the league may be using these drastic changes as a negotiation tactic. By introducing an unworkable proposal, the WNBA could later withdraw the most controversial elements in exchange for concessions on other issues.

For now, the CBA talks appear far from resolution. The league’s willingness to raise salaries is a major step, but financial improvements alone are not enough to finalize a new agreement. Both sides still face significant challenges as they attempt to modernize the league without disrupting the ecosystem that supports it.

