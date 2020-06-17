First international competition of musicians to be held

Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli is going to hold the first international online competition of musicians-performers dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the secondary special music school-studio - the base scientific and experimental laboratory of the musical higher education institution.

According to the terms of the competition, each participant has an unusual and difficult task to be able to prove himself in performing the program consisting of an unusual combination of three contrasting music genres - academic, folk and jazz music.

The competition, which performers of all ages take part in, will feature a large and diverse number of solo and ensemble nominations: "Piano", "String instruments", "Wind and percussion instruments", "Folk instruments", "Vocal", "Instrumental and vocal ensembles".

The performance of participants will be assessed by the prestigious international jury chaired by the People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, Rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli Professor Farhad Badalbayli.

The deadline for submitting documents is until 30 September 2020.

