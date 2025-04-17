First Islamic World Cultural Forum concludes in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha hosted Thursday the First Cultural Forum of the Islamic World, titled “Safeguarding and Revitalization of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period.”

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district, the forum gathered Azerbaijani and ICESCO officials, cultural figures and media representatives, News.Az reports citing local media.

In her opening remarks, Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, described the event as an important part of the "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024" action plan.

"Sadly, Azerbaijan has experienced first-hand the devastating impact of armed conflict on its cultural treasures. The destruction, looting and desecration of cultural sites not only robs us of our past, but also undermines the very foundation of our collective memory,” she said.

According to her, together with policymakers, experts, cultural practitioners, scholars, from ICESCO member states, the forum aimed to address the challenges of preserving, protecting, and revitalizing cultural heritage in the Islamic world during and after armed conflicts.

Addressing the event, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, provided detailed information on Azerbaijan’s ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

He also highlighted that a number of cultural heritage sites in these areas were subjected to vandalism, adding that the restoration process of these cultural and historical objects, under the supervision of Azerbaijan’s Commander-in-Chief, is underway.

The Special representative also updated the participants on Azerbaijan’s demining efforts.

“The Forum held in Shusha provides an excellent opportunity to launch new projects aimed at promoting Islamic culture and encouraging peace, creativity and development,” said Abdulhakeem Fahad Alsenan, Director of the Regional Office of ICESCO.

“As ICESCO, we will continue to support efforts that seek to promote culture and bring people together,” he emphasized.

“It is crucial to engage local communities in the process, and their opinions should be prioritized, as they understand their cultural needs better than foreign experts,” said Webber Ndoro, Director of the Islamic World Heritage Center.

Following the opening remarks, the forum continued with two panel discussions: “International Protection Mechanisms in Practice: Case Studies on Post-Conflict Heritage of the Islamic World” and “Revitalization of Cultural Heritage: Technological Innovation and Digitalization in Heritage Preservation.”

The first panel highlighted successful restoration projects and explored legal and institutional approaches. The second panel focused on the role of modern technologies in heritage documentation and preservation, including opportunities for applying artificial intelligence and 3D modeling.

News.Az