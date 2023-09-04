Yandex metrika counter

First meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue was very productive: Minister

  • Politics
  • Share
First meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue was very productive: Minister

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue was very productive, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on X (formerly known as X), News.Az reports.

“Delighted to meet with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary. We had a very productive first meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue, and had thorough discussions on further deepening our multifaceted cooperation,” the minister said.


FM Bayramov, who is paying an official visit to Budapest, held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership and issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda.

News about - First meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue was very productive: Minister

News about - First meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue was very productive: Minister


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      