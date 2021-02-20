First meeting of Turkic Council Energy Ministers to be convened online

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of the Turkic Council will be convened online in a virtual format on 24 February 2021.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev will deliver the opening remarks.

The meeting will be followed by the statements of the Ministers of Energy of the Member and Observer States. Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev, Minister of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Kubanychbek Turdubaev, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisher Sultanov, State Secretary for Energy Policy, Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary Attila Steiner will attend the meeting.

The ministers will evaluate the existing multilateral energy cooperation, make discussions on the cooperation opportunities in development and diversification of energy routes, as well as improvement of intra-regional energy connectivity among the Member and Observer States.

The participating ministers will exchange views on enabling framework and favorable investment climate for enhanced development of renewable energy sources, sharing best practices and knowledge on energy efficiency and advanced energy technologies,

The First Working Group meeting on Energy of the Turkic Council will take place on 23 February 2021 in a virtual format prior to the Ministerial Meeting.

News.Az

