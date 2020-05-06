First modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus infected people to open in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first modular hospital will open in Azerbaijan in the coming days and all the rest will open by mid-June.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev made the due statement Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to him, at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, six modular hospitals are being built in the country at the expense of funds allocated from the state budget. The private sector is also building four hospitals: “Each hospital will have 200 beds. This will allow us to have an additional 2,000 beds. These hospitals will be fully supplied with oxygen. If the number of infections increases in Azerbaijan, we will be able to use these hospitals to accommodate our coronavirus patients in a completely comfortable way.”

Aliyev noted that modular hospitals are being built both in Baku and in the regions.

News.Az