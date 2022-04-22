First panel held as part of fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha

A panel session titled “Tasks facing the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period, action plan/road map” was held as part of the fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis (Victory Congress) in the country’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.

The panel session was moderated by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

Speakers at the session are Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Nuran Abdullayev, Chairman of the Alliance of German Azerbaijanis, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Nariman Gurbanov, Chairman of the Georgian Businessmen's Union, Simuzar Baloghlanova, Head of the Sara Khatun Women's Society, and Sevil Nuriyeva, a foreign policy writer and investigative journalist for the Turkish Star newspaper.

News.Az