First repatriation to Jojug Marjanli completed

Repatriation to Jojug Marjanli completed, spokesman for the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Elchin Gadimov told to AzVision.az.

"6 more IDP families settled in Bilasuvar moved to Jojug Marjanli. All conditions were created for families there," the committe official stated.

The construction works of 100 houses are continuing in Jojug Marjanli village.

Note, the Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil region was liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016 as a result of a successful counter-attack of the Azerbaijani Army. Now, people can safely live in the village.

On Jan. 24, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the allocation of additional 9 million manats for the reconstruction of the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

