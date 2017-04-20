First Russian wind farm to be built in Adygea

Rosatom's non-nuclear thermal power division JSC OTEK has started design work on the first phase of a 150 MW wind farm in the Republic of Adygea, the regional government's press service said.

OTEK CEO Alexander Korchagin said that the project involves the localization of the production of wind turbines as well as the construction and operation of the wind farm, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

It is expected that equipment assembly for the Adygea wind farm will begin at the end of 2018.

"According to the results of wind measurements that were conducted, Adygea has good potential for wind power. The projected annual power generation is at least 300 GWh," Interfax cited Korchagin as saying.

Deputy Prime Minister of Adygea Vyacheslav Sapiyev said that the new energy capacity has a wider significance for the development of the region's economy as a whole and the republic's government will maintain the investment project on a "one-stop-shop" basis.

