First snow of the season blankets UK's Yorkshire Dales - VIDEO

The UK’s first major snowfall of the season has arrived, covering the higher elevations of the Yorkshire Dales as an arctic air mass moves in from the north.

The Met Office has issued amber-level warnings for snow and ice, cautioning that conditions could cause power cuts, travel disruption, and hazardous roads, News.Az reports.

Local authorities are urging drivers and walkers to exercise caution. While the snow has created a picturesque landscape across moorlands and peaks, untreated surfaces could quickly become treacherous. Falling temperatures mean this early winter blast presents the first real challenge of the season for residents, visitors, and transport networks.

VIDEO: 🇬🇧 First snow of the season falls in the UK's Yorkshire Dales



Snow settled on the higher ground of the Yorkshire Dales on Wednesday, as the UK experiences its first Arctic blast of the winter pic.twitter.com/K29pyJa50h — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 19, 2025

