First solar panel installed at Azerbaijan's largest solar power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first solar panel installation ceremony was held at Azerbaijan's 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant.

Over 943,000 bifacial solar panels manufactured by China’s JA Solar enterprise are planned to be installed at the Bilasuvar SPP, which spans a total area of 1,400 hectares, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The panels, each with a capacity of 625–630W, are being delivered to the site in phases.

The plant will be equipped with 8,131 single-axis tracking systems. Once operational, panel cleaning will be carried out automatically using specialized equipment. The station is scheduled to be commissioned next year.

The event was attended by Faig Gurbatov, Head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority; Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy; Rustam Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of AzerEnerji JSC; Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer of Masdar; Afghan Isayev, Vice President of SOCAR; Elmir Musayev, CEO of SOCAR Green; and other representatives.

Emphasizing the project's significance in advancing the energy transition and protecting the environment, the speakers noted that the 445MW Bilasuvar (SPP) implemented in line with Azerbaijan’s renewable energy targets, would be one of the largest solar energy projects in the region in terms of both generation capacity and the scale of technologies.

News.Az