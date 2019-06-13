First Vice-President attends opening of new building of orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district

First Vice-President attends opening of new building of orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new building of the orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district, Baku, whose construction was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, APA reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the orphanage-kindergarten. The First Vice-President was informed that the orphanage-kindergarten No 11 consists of two blocks. The construction of the 200-seat building started in May 2018.

The two-story building has group rooms, a kitchen, a canteen, a gym, and a music hall. Children aged from 1 to 6 are served by a 46-strong staff in 10 groups here.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the area of the orphanage-kindergarten. All conditions were created here for children.

