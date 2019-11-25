First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva completed official visit to Russia
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has completed her official visit to the Russian Federation.
At the Vnukovo 2 International Airport, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was seen off by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and other officials.
