First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates pupils and students on Knowledge Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated pupils and students on the occasion of the Knowledge Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva says:

“Dear pupils and students.

I congratulate you on the beginning of a new school year. I hope you would spare no efforts to achieve high results and get excellent grades, to become a knowledgeable, educated person and a worthy citizen of Azerbaijan. I wish each of you robust health, cheerfulness, intelligence, perseverance and keenness to learn. Happy Knowledge Day! ”

News.Az