First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed her gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her birthday.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: "Dear sisters and brothers! Dear friends!

I sincerely thank you for your congratulations, nice and kind wishes on the occasion of my birthday. I highly appreciate your attention, care and support. Thank you so much for your love, sincerity, respect, and trust. I thank each of you for giving me the warmth of your hearts that I feel deeply, inspire me and always help me. I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you the best of health, long life and happiness. May Almighty God protect the people of Azerbaijan and our homeland!

With love,

Your MEHRIBAN”.

News.Az

