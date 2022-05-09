First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism, News.az reports

The post on her official Instagram page says: “Dear veterans! I congratulate you on the 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism. I wish each of you the best of health, and our country peace and tranquility!”

