First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on Shusha (VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on Shusha.

The post on her official Instagram page says: “After so many years of longing and pain, the date of May 8 has acquired a completely different meaning for us. Shusha is free today! We bow our heads to fearlessness, will and strength of the spirit of our brave soldiers and officers, our Armed Forces, who led by the Commander-in-Chief crushed the enemy and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan! I respectfully honor the blessed memory of all our martyrs who died for the sake of the Motherland! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

News.Az