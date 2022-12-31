First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a photo on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, New.az reports.

The photo, depicting a pine tree covered in the colors of Azerbaijani tricolor flag, says: “May the New Year bring every family health, love, joy and happiness! Happy World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year!”





News.Az