First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a photo on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, New.az reports.
The photo, depicting a pine tree covered in the colors of Azerbaijani tricolor flag, says: “May the New Year bring every family health, love, joy and happiness! Happy World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year!”