First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on academician Arif Pashayev's birthday

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the birthday of academician Arif Pashayev, one of the respected representatives of the scientific elite of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The post says: “A bright, kind person with a big heart! Happy Birthday to you! I wish you robust health, sense of cheerfulness and good mood! You are a wonderful father and caring grandfather! Our love for you is endless! May your life be long! May Almighty God protect all parents!"

News.Az